Housing Authority Of South Bend To Receive $2 Million From Feds

By Associated Press 3 hours ago

The Rabbi Shulman complex operated by the Housing Authority of South Bend has been declared unsafe for residents and tenants are currently in the process of being relocated.
Credit GEMMA DICARLO / WVPE PUBLIC RADIO

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal agency has awarded Indiana housing authorities $35 million for large-scale projects to modernize public housing around the state. The funding announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to 40 of Indiana’s public housing authorities for projects such as replacing roofs, upgrading heating systems and other improvements. The city of Gary’s housing authority will receive the largest share of Indiana’s funding, about $6.6 million. Housing authorities in  East Chicago, New Albany, South Bend and Terre Haute will each receive at least $2 million for housing improvements.

