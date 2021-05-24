IDOH To Hold Vaccine Clinics In South Bend Throughout The Week

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

If you live in St. Joseph County, you’ll have an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine nearly every day this week. The Indiana Department of Health will be hosting two mobile vaccination centers in South Bend.

The first will be on Tuesday and Wednesday at La Casa de Amistad on South Michigan Street. The second will run from Thursday to Saturday at the Civil Rights Heritage Center on West Washington Street.

Both clinics will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and walk-in appointments are welcome. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone age 12 and older. Adults can choose between that and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state health department says anyone age 12-15 has to have an adult with them in order to get a shot. For 16 and 17-year-olds, they say having an adult at the appointment is preferred, but written or verbal consent from an adult will also be accepted.

(You can read the full release from the state health department below.)

St. Joseph — The Indiana Department of Health is hosting a free mobile vaccination clinic as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

WHEN: May 25 & 26 and May 27, 28, 29; 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day

WHERE: La Casa de Amistad (5/25-5/26); Civil Rights Heritage Center (5/27-5/29)

HOW: Register online by visiting ourshot.in.gov or call 211 (866-211-9966) and a representative will schedule an appointment for you from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT daily. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted while vaccine supplies last.

If you are 18 or older, you may choose to receive either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) or Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose to be fully protected. This will be scheduled at the time of your first dose.

Individuals age 12-17 must receive the Pfizer vaccine. An adult must accompany children age 12-15 to the vaccine appointment. If the adult present is not the parent or guardian, consent must be submitted in advance. For anyone age 16-17 it’s preferred that a parent or guardian accompany the minor to the vaccination site. We understand this may not always be possible. In those cases, the parent or guardian can provide written or verbal authorization.

Here are some additional facts:

The vaccine is available at no cost, but insurance information is requested, because an administration fee may be charged.

Each individual will need to schedule an appointment, even if they live in the same household.

This site offers the Pfizer vaccine, so a second dose is necessary to be fully protected. This will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

Proof of age will be required at the appointment.

After receiving the vaccine, recipients should sign up for V-safe, the after-vaccination health checker, on any smartphone, at vsafe.cdc.gov.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if you’ve been fully vaccinated:

You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.

You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

Once you’re fully vaccinated, you should still:

Wear a mask and socially distance when in public or visiting an unvaccinated person at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19

Avoid medium- or large-sized gatherings

Protect yourself while traveling

Get tested and stay home if symptoms develop

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine from the Indiana Department of Health at ourshot.in.gov.