Indiana Man Gets His Seized SUV Back After A 7-Year Battle & U.S. Supreme Ct. Ruling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has received his seized SUV back after a seven-year battle with the Grant County Court and U.S. Supreme Court. An order was issued by a Grant Country judge on Monday to return the Land Rover to its owner, Tyson Timbs. Police had seized his vehicle in 2013 when he was arrested for selling nearly $500 worth of heroin. Timbs' case was represented by a libertarian public interest law firm who said the state’s relentless use of its forfeiture machine was a deeply unjust exercise of power, and it underscored that civil forfeiture is one of the greatest threats to property rights.