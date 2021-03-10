Indiana Mass Vaccination Clinics Fill All Upcoming Appointments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say coronavirus vaccine shots were given to more than 16,000 people during Indiana’s first mass vaccination clinic and all appointments have been filled for two similar upcoming clinics. The four-day clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway wrapped up Monday with 16,511 getting shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All appointments have been taken for the mass vaccination sites set for this Friday and Saturday at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. Another mass clinic is being planned for next week in Gary.