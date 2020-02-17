Indiana State University To Consider Proposed Vaping ban

Exhaling smoke from an e-cigarette
Credit WFIU/WTIU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University’s trustees will consider a proposal to add electronic cigarettes to the western Indiana school’s ban on tobacco-related products.

The Terre Haute campus is largely tobacco free under a policy that took effect in 2009, although the school has some designated outdoor smoking areas and it allows people to smoke in private vehicles.

A draft policy that would ban vaping will be presented to ISU's trustees this week.

The Tribune-Star reports that a final policy recommendation will be submitted for May's trustees' meeting.

If it’s adopted, the vaping ban would be implemented on July 1.

