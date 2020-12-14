Indiana Supreme Court Suspends Jury Trials Statewide Until At Least March

By Brandon Smith 59 minutes ago

The Indiana Supreme Court suspended jury trials statewide until at least March 1 amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit (Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Indiana state courts are not allowed to hold in-person jury trials until at least March. That’s per a new order from the Indiana Supreme Court.

In the order, Chief Justice Loretta Rush said the threat of COVID-19 exposure from in-court proceedings is high. And she added while the court system has, throughout the pandemic, sought to balance keeping courts open with public safety, she said the worsening pandemic prompts the state’s judicial system to halt jury trials until at least March 1.

Courts are still conducting business – as they have been since the pandemic began – via remote or virtual proceedings.

Local courts around the state have also had the authority to suspend jury trials for weeks. But now, the state’s high court isn’t giving any courts a choice.

BREAKING: 1st Vaccine Doses Are Administered In Indiana

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago
From handout video from ISDH

The first COVID-19 vaccines in Indiana have been administered in Ft. Wayne. 


Elkhart Co. Health Dept. Update On COVID-19 As County Remains In "Red"

By Diane Daniels 4 hours ago

Today the Elkhart County Health Department issued an update on the county's COVID-19 status. 

Indiana Plant Ramps Up Work On Coolers For COVID-19 Vaccines

By Associated Press Dec 13, 2020
(AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana plant is ramping up production of special coolers needed to store and distribute COVID-19 vaccines across the nation to combat the pandemic. The News and Tribune reports Arizona-based Foam Fabricators has increased staffing by 20% at its New Albany plant to keep up with demand for the coolers that will be used for the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna. Production of the coolers began in mid-October. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine on Friday.