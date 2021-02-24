Indiana Surpasses 12,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths, Continues Post-Holiday Slowdown

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana surpassed 12,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. The state’s rate of newly reported deaths has continued its post-holiday slowdown.

More than 70 percent of the state’s total deaths have been reported since Indiana moved to Stage 5 of its reopening plan on Sept. 26. Nearly 49 percent of Indiana’s deaths come from long-term care facilities.

State health officials said there are an additional 425 suspected COVID-19 deaths – where a test wasn’t administered but health care professionals believe the person had the virus.

The daily average of newly reported deaths has dropped significantly since the winter holidays. The state averaged more than 64 deaths per day in November, 96 deaths in December, and 66 in January. So far in February, the state is averaging about 24 deaths per day – which is still double September’s average.

That aligns with what state health officials have said about its vaccine rollout strategy: Hoosiers 60 and older represent 22.5 percent of the population, but 93.3 percent of COVID-19 deaths. And the slowdown post-holidays coincides with the state extending vaccine eligibility beyond health care workers.

With Tuesday’s data from the Indiana Department of Health, Jan. 4 remains the only day in 2021 with more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, at 114. It's the third highest day for total deaths, following only Dec. 17 with 115 confirmed deaths and Dec. 29 with 122 confirmed deaths

IDOH reported 220 deaths in the last week.

