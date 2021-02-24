Indiana Surpasses 12,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths, Continues Post-Holiday Slowdown

By Lauren Chapman 1 hour ago

Indiana surpassed 12,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. The state’s rate of newly reported deaths has continued its post-holiday slowdown.
Credit (Justin Hicks/IPB News)

More than 70 percent of the state’s total deaths have been reported since Indiana moved to Stage 5 of its reopening plan on Sept. 26. Nearly 49 percent of Indiana’s deaths come from long-term care facilities. 

State health officials said there are an additional 425 suspected COVID-19 deaths – where a test wasn’t administered but health care professionals believe the person had the virus.

The daily average of newly reported deaths has dropped significantly since the winter holidays. The state averaged more than 64 deaths per day in November, 96 deaths in December, and 66 in January. So far in February, the state is averaging about 24 deaths per day – which is still double September’s average.

That aligns with what state health officials have said about its vaccine rollout strategy: Hoosiers 60 and older represent 22.5 percent of the population, but 93.3 percent of COVID-19 deaths. And the slowdown post-holidays coincides with the state extending vaccine eligibility beyond health care workers.

READ MORE: How Will Indiana Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines? Here's What You Need To Know

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

With Tuesday’s data from the Indiana Department of Health, Jan. 4 remains the only day in 2021 with more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, at 114. It's the third highest day for total deaths, following only Dec. 17 with 115 confirmed deaths and Dec. 29 with 122 confirmed deaths

IDOH reported 220 deaths in the last week.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.

