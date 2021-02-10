Indiana's Latest COVID-19 Map Shows Only 1 County In Red

By Diane Daniels 4 hours ago

Credit Indiana Dept. of Health

The newly updated county-by-county Indiana COVID-19 map shows continued improvement. Only one county in southeast Indiana is in red. One county is in blue - Starke County. All other counties in the state are either yellow or orange. The map displays continued improvement. Last week four counties were designated red. 

In the WVPE listening area, the only county still in orange is Pulaski. All other counties in our area are in yellow. 

Today Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold a news conference at 2:30 where more information about this latest change in the map is expected to be discussed. 

(This story will continue to be updated.) 

