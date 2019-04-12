Kosciusko County Man Jailed On Child Porn Charges

(Kosciusko, IN) - The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested a 51-year-old man from Claypool Thursday morning on charges related to the possession of child pornography.

The investigation began in January of 2019 when a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) was received by the ICAC Task Force.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and served yesterday. Based on preliminary findings as a result of the search warrant, Kenneth R. Hyatt was arrested at his residence and locked up in the Kosciusko County Jail, without bond on the following charges:

Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography (victims under the age of 12), Level 5 Felony Two (2) Counts

At this time, additional forensic examinations are on-going and the possibility of additional charges will be determined by the Kosciusko County Prosecutor's Office.

Indiana State Police remind the public that anyone having any information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at: https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/