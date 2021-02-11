Local Faith Group Calls For Stronger Police Use Of Force Policy In South Bend

By 1 hour ago

Pastor Claval Hunter stands with other South Bend faith leaders on the steps of his church, Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church, where he spoke in favor of a stronger police use of force policy on Wednesday, Feb. 11.
Credit Gemma DiCarlo / WVPE Public Radio

Some South Bend faith leaders are calling for the city to strengthen its Police Use of Force policy, which will come before the Board of Public Safety next week.

The policy was first introduced last August, just over a year after Eric Logan, a Black man, was shot and killed by a white SBPD officer near downtown South Bend.

 

The current version allows officers to use an “objectively reasonable” amount of force, meaning the use of force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer in a similar situation, without the benefit of hindsight.

 

Reverend Terri Bays, of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, said the policy needs to move beyond that standard and include specific examples of what constitutes “reasonable” force. 

 

“We want there to be explicit guidelines so that the police know, so that the people know, ‘These are the circumstances and these are not the circumstances,’” Bays said.

 

She said those guidelines could include banning an officer from firing on a fleeing individual, and stating that an officer can only use force when there’s “clear evidence” an individual is a threat, not just when an officer believes them to be.

 

Bays and other local members of the activist group Faith in Indiana are asking for a meeting with South Bend Mayor James Mueller to talk about revising the policy. 

 

The Board of Public Safety is expected to review the Use of Force policy at their next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

 

Tags: 
Faith in Indiana
faith leaders
Use of force policy
use of force
Local

Related Content

City Of South Bend Releases Second Draft Of Use Of Force Policy

By Dec 3, 2020
City of South Bend

On Thursday, the City of South Bend released a second draft of its Use of Force Policy that incorporates feedback from community members and other stakeholders.

Mayor James Mueller said the new draft mostly adds clarification to the first draft, which was released in August.

“There were suggested changes on all sides, and sometimes they were at odds with each other," Mueller said. "This draft is trying to find the balance of what’s right for our community.”

Community Members Discuss South Bend Police Use Of Force Policy

By Annacaroline Caruso Aug 20, 2019
Annacaroline Caruso

South Bend residents gathered once again on Tuesday night to give input on police practices - this time on the use of force policy. 

Attendees were given hypothetical scenarios a police officer might encounter on the job. They discussed what actions the officer should take and how much force would be appropriate in each situation.