Michiana Chronicles: A Time To Amplify

By 1 hour ago

I usually paddle around in the medium of metaphor, but not today. Today I’m making an unvarnished argument: If you have the means, buy a megaphone. Then, hand it to people you know whose voices need amplifying. Maybe it’s the turning of the seasons, or the political reminder that no one’s gonna save us but ourselves, but my sap is running fast (whoops, metaphor!) and I’m laser-focused (sorry!) on amplifaction.

Who among us hasn’t been moved by the global uprising of young people surging forward to say that climate change is no abstraction? When sixteen-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg called for a global climate strike, her thin, fraying braids worked like electrical antennae (argh - a simile! I can’t help it!) sending out signals answered all around the world. In my neighborhood, Adams High School students borrowed my megaphone for their demonstration by the County-City Building. Their voices were bright, despite the midday sleet. (Their energy sparks out from the photo on the station website.) They, like the college students in my classroom, remind me — climate change is “literally our future.”  That’s no figure of speech. Some grimly tell me they are afraid to have children of their own, given the bleak ecological horizon. Let’s amplify their urgency.

Credit Forest Wallace

I bought that megaphone after helping to plan the 2017 Women’s March in South Bend, which drew over 4,000 people on a glittering gift (metaphor!) of a balmy January day. We’d decided to forgo a big sound system for the rally out of respect for the matinee in the nearby performance hall. (I can’t resist pointing out the situational irony that the matinee scheduled during worldwide women’s marches was the traveling musical Cinderella. Thrillingly, some of the little girls who tumbled out of the theater in their princess dresses pulled their parents’ hands toward the marchers, dissolving into the dizzying energy of the all-ages crowd, like so many — well, I’ll toss that simile to you.)  In order to be heard without electricity, we organizers took a page from Vietnam protests onward, using the “human microphone” method of shouting short phrases for everyone in earshot to repeat, echoing in waves to the back of the crowd. This strategy amplified the Occupy rallies, too, where the method also served as a metaphor (oof — sorry, not sorry!) for the 99% whose voices are so often unheard.

The office-variety of this amplification tactic was used by women in President Obama’s administration, to ensure their voices mattered in meetings when they were sometimes talked over by men. Women echoed and credited ideas from other women, amplifying their presence, and with success. Any of us might do the same.

My own red and white plastic megaphone cost less than twenty bucks, and I love its shine and sass (Personification! Sorry!). When people call it a bullhorn, I stoop to didactic correction. I’m not about to use gendered slander like “bull” for my freedom machine. I’ve called it a cow-horn as a lark, but really, a megaphone — coined by Thomas Edison — tells it like it is: It makes voices big. I’ve handed mine to activists protesting the border wall, who passed it between them, sharing stories of immigration trauma and advocacy. I’ve handed it to health care advocates, who told hard truths of survival and loss in front of the shuttered windows of an absent representative.

And somehow, this is our second spring without dear David James, amplifier extraordinaire, who owned a megaphone as big as my torso. With his blessing, I lugged that thing like an outsized bagpipe to Take Back the Night marches and Equal Pay Day protests, before I learned that for the price of a nice lunch I could have my own little one — like me, but louder.  Soon, I’ll give mine to college students who are polishing staccato manifestas calling for a future they can believe in. On the last day of class, they’ll feel the power of their vocal chords shaking us awake.

Am I obsessed? Maybe. With every energetic pop of a daffodil, I see a mini-megaphone in the tubular corona — a little projection, there, but also a reminder of the energy singing through springtime’s chorus: Small voices add up!

Back to plain prose: If you’ve got the means, buy a megaphone. Give ‘em for graduation, for birthdays, for the heck of it, or, really, for our very survival. Hand them to the young and say: We need you. Crank up the volume to 11 (you’ll  have to explain that allusion) and tell them: We’re listening. Please, speak.

Tony Krabill with April's megaphone
Credit April Lidinsky

Tags: 
Michiana Chronicles
April Lidinsky
Climate change

Related Content

Michiana Chronicles: Getting Unstuck

By Feb 15, 2019
April Lidinsky

Today, please open your English Major Handbook to the page titled: objective correlative. As you no doubt remember, that’s a literary term for objects that represent emotions in written or visual texts. You know, in a movie, we might see a teacup smashing to the floor as a sign that the character’s hopes have just been dashed.  I’ve been living with an objective correlative for most of the past year, when I got stuck halfway through repainting our kitchen.  

Michiana Chronicles: Rookie Naturalist

By Dec 28, 2018
April Lidinsky

By the time you’re a grown up  — and woe betide you if that’s all you’re aiming for — it’s pretty easy to stick with what you already know. When I was in a funk about just that state of being earlier this year, my clever friend, Rosie, offered me a book that I in turn offer to you. It’s titled, Life Reimagined: The Science, Art, and Opportunity of Midlife by Barbara Bradley Hagerty —an NPR name, for you longtime listeners. Among the book’s takeaways for “living exuberantly” is this gem: “At every stage of life, you should be a rookie at something.” It’s timely advice for the new year.

Shifting Ground

By Nov 9, 2018
April Lidinsky

What’s giving you hope today?  I am charged up. I’m slurping coffee from a gigantic mug with the motto: Wake Up, Kick Butt, Repeat. By my reading chair is a stack of books that includes Rebecca Traister’s Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger. Below that is Roxane Gay’s edited collection, Not That Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture. (Spoiler alert: it IS that bad.) But still, I’m hopeful. 

Learning To Like Jazz

By Sep 21, 2018
Ken Smith

This is the story of how, at age 52, I learned to like experimental jazz. Or, really, this is the story of how I learned I could learn to like experimental jazz … I’m a work in progress. 

 

Hunger At The Fair

By Aug 3, 2018
April Lidinsky

It’s county fair season, and a day or two in those crowded midways is another kind of summer school. It’s not the animals I look forward to. I love the fair as a festival of humanity — a chance to people-watch and spark conversations that could only catch fire there.