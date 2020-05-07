Michiana To Honor Healthcare Workers During Luminary Event, Here's How To Participate

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Nurse’s week and healthcare week has a deeper meaning this year amid the coronavirus crisis. One health system in Southwestern Michigan is involving the community to celebrate.

Spectrum Health Lakeland is asking community members to help honor healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus by participating in a luminary event.

Residents are asked to write the name of a healthcare worker they want to honor on a paper bag, place the bag over a candle, and put the luminary on their front porch or driveway.

Lakeland Spokesperson Jessica Springer says this is just another way to show support for healthcare workers.

"This COVID-19 situation has been difficult for so many people across our entire community and we truly are in this together,” she says.

Lakeland will also be lighting luminaires and placing them outside it’s three hospitals and center for outpatient services.

The event will be on the evening of Tuesday, May 12th in honor of the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing.

Contact Annacaroline at acaruso@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @AnnacarolineC16

