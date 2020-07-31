Michigan High Court Won't Hear Absentee Ballot Deadline Case

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to hear a case seeking to extend the deadline to receive absentee ballots ahead of the presidential election in the swing state. In a 4-3 order Friday, justices said they were not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed. A dissenting justice says he is "baffled and troubled." The decision leaves intact an appeals court decision that says state law requires that absentee ballots be received by the time polls close on Election Day to be counted. Plaintiffs wanted them to count as long as they were postmarked on or before Election Day.

 

