Michigan Supreme Court: Local Governments Can't Keep Extra Cash In Tax Foreclosures

By ED WHITE Associated Press 1 hour ago

FILE - This undated file photo shows a home in Southfield, Mich., that was foreclosed and sold for $24,500 after the owner failed to pay $285 in taxes, penalties and interest. Local governments in Michigan can't keep surplus cash from the sale of tax-foreclosed properties, the Michigan Supreme Court said Friday, July 17, 2020. The decision could lead to waves of payments to former owners across the state.
Credit (AP Photo/Ed White File)

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court says local governments can't keep surplus cash from the sale of tax-foreclosed properties. It's a sweeping decision that could lead to waves of payments to former owners. State law allowed county treasurers to keep money left over after overdue taxes finally are paid from a property sale. The Supreme Court said the practice is illegal under the Michigan Constitution. The case centered on two sales in Oakland County. In one deal, a man owed $6,000 in back taxes, but the county also kept a $76,000 surplus from the land sale. 

 

Tags: 
tax foreclosure
Michigan
court ruling
Local

Related Content

Court: Michigan Absentee Ballots That Come After Election Won't Count

By Associated Press Jul 15, 2020
JENNIFER WEINGART/WVPE

 

Whitmer Tweaks Mask Order; Businesses Can't Assume Exception

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press 1 hour ago
Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tweaked her order to wear masks in public, clarifying that it's not required while voting and telling businesses they can't assume people who enter without a face covering are covered by exceptions. The changes made Friday come a week after she updated the mask rule to add a $500 fine and require businesses to refuse entry to those without a mask. Businesses can't assume maskless customers are exempt but can accept their "verbal representation" that they are.