ND To Offer Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic March 26-27

Today Notre Dame announced it will be offering a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic later this month at the Compton Family Ice Arena.

(You can read more about it in the release from Notre Dame below.)

In partnership with the Indiana Department of Health and the St. Joseph County Health Department, the University of Notre Dame will stand up and implement a mass inoculation clinic on campus in late March to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Indiana residents throughout the region.

“When the state of Indiana was deciding where to locate a mass COVID-19 vaccination center in northern Indiana, it asked Notre Dame. We welcomed the opportunity to help,” University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., said. “We are grateful that state health officials recognized Notre Dame as a potential partner in this strategic deployment of vaccines for our region. The Notre Dame community remains committed to doing our part to help fight the pandemic on campus and beyond.

“I could not be prouder of the University for making it possible to help our local community combat this persistent disease.”

Similar clinics will be opened at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Ivy Tech Community College in the south-central community of Sellersburg.

In making the announcement, Gov. Eric Holcomb said: “Getting tens of thousands of vaccines in arms in a matter of days is a huge undertaking that requires incredible partnerships. We are incredibly grateful to IMS, Notre Dame and Ivy Tech for their willingness to meet this challenge head-on to help save Hoosier lives.”

Notre Dame’s clinic at the Compton Family Ice Arena will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 26 and 27 and will be available to Indiana residents throughout the region. An additional day may be added depending on demand and vaccine availability.

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be provided to those who meet the state’s age and other eligibility guidelines at the time. The ice arena is on the south side of the Notre Dame campus along Angela Boulevard and is easily accessible to the public.

The initiative, announced today by the state health department, is part of a statewide effort to quickly administer vaccinations to as many Hoosiers as possible. All clinics will require advance registration through https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. The mass vaccination clinics are listed as sites that eligible Hoosiers can select when making an appointment. No walk-ups will be permitted. Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging, AARP and nearly 70 libraries statewide also can help people schedule appointments.

The mass inoculation clinic is apart from a previously announced administration site for the Notre Dame community that the University is pursuing separately with the state health department.

The most recent Indiana Department of Health vaccine information is available here.

Notre Dame-specific vaccine information can be accessed here.