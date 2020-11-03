NEW: Elkhart's Mayor Tests Positive For COVID-19 As Elkhart Co. Sees New Daily High In Cases

NEW (Nov. 3): On the same day that Elkhart's Mayor learned he tested positive for COVID-19, Elkhart County reached a new high in daily cases. According to data from the Indiana State Dept. of Health, on Nov. 2nd Elkhart County reported 243 new cases of coronavirus, the most ever on any single day yet for the county. The county also reported four new deaths.

State health officials say Indiana’s hospitals were treating the largest number of COVID-19 patients on Monday since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring, early in the pandemic. The state health department said Tuesday in its daily statistics update that Indiana had 1,867 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Monday. That surpasses the previous peak of 1,799 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported on April 13. Indiana's coronavirus hospitalizations as of Monday mark a 95% jump in Indiana’s COVID-19 patients during the past month. The state agency also added 50 more coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, raising Indiana’s toll to 4,439, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

Meantime, the Elkhart Co. Health Dept. has released new data from the last week (Oct. 25th-Nov. 1st) that analyzes cases by zip code to pinpoint where the biggest outbreaks in the county are occurring.

That data is below.

ORIGINAL POST (Nov. 2):

The City of Elkhart has announced that Mayor Rod Roberson tested positive for COVID-19 today.

(You can read the city's full release below.)

Following an exposure to a symptomatic family member, Mayor Rod Roberson took two COVID-19 tests on Monday, October 26th. The results of both tests were “negative.” However, out of an abundance of caution, Mayor Roberson began to quarantine and work from home on Wednesday, October 28th.

Subsequent to his quarantine, he began experiencing symptoms and sought a COVID-19 test today, November 2nd. The Mayor has learned the results of his rapid test were “positive”.

All potential contacts have been notified and thankfully, due to quarantining, contact with anyone outside of his home has been minimal.

The mayor is in good spirits and is experiencing mild symptoms. He is continuing to perform his duties and is in constant contact with his Executive Leadership team.

“Of course, hearing “positive” was not the outcome I wanted, but when I remembered that I had been quarantining and hadn’t exposed anyone else, the relief was overwhelming. I am grateful my symptoms are mild, I am in good hands, and that I’m able to work from home. As I have reminded you many times, we will get through this together. Continue to be vigilant, Elkhart. This virus is with us it spreads when we give it the opportunity to do so. Stay safe.” – Mayor Rod Roberson