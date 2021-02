The latest COVID-19 county-by-county map released by the Indiana Dept. of Health shows no county in the state "in the red." That is the first time that has happened in months. In the WVPE listening area, all counties are now in yellow, except for LaGrange County which is blue (the best status available in the color-coded designation system.)

This story will continue to be updated as Gov. Holcomb will hold his 2:30 weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.