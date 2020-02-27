NW Indiana Crash Leaves Unusual Wreckage

Indiana State Police responded to a crash last night that left a dramatic scene on I-65 in the Crown Point area.

Read more below from the ISP release.

CROWN POINT- Last night at approximately 10:17 p.m., a semi hauling a dump trailer was north bound on I-65 at the 248.8 mile-marker. At some point, the driver of the truck inadvertently activated the dump control, resulting in the trailer tilting to the upright position.

The trailer struck the 113th Ave. overpass as the truck drove underneath. The trailer came to a rest upright, in the middle of the roadway.

The driver, David Chavez, 31, from Chicago, Illinois, was able to stop the tractor shortly after the impact.

He was not injured.

The trailer, a 2005 Superior dump trailer owned by C&M Trucking Services located in Chicago, IL, was towed by Midnight Blue from the scene. T

he trailer was empty at the time of the crash.

The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours for scene cleanup and bridge inspection by INDOT.

Point Police also assisted at the scene with traffic direction/overpass closure. The tractor, a 1988 Kenworth also owned by C&M Trucking Services, was able to be driven from the scene.