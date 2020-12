Yesterday was World AIDS Day, first designated on Dec. 1 in 1988.

Today we talk about the many people affected by HIV and AIDS in Indiana, and the local groups that work to help them. We also learn how the pandemic changed things this year, and what service providers are doing to continue reaching the community.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Alan Witchey

President and CEO, Damien Center

Todd Lare

Executive Director, Step-Up, Inc.