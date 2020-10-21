The Pandemic's Health And Economic Impact On Indianapolis Neighborhoods

A new report from SAVI, a research program at IUPUI, is focused on the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on specific neighborhoods in Indianapolis.
Today we talk to a researcher behind the report, as well as people from some of the neighborhoods focused on in the study. We'll talk about how ongoing disparities in Indianapolis neighborhoods have worsened since the pandemic, and the work community groups are doing to make things better.
Produced by Drew Daudelin.
Guests:
Patrice Duckett
Executive Director, Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center
Ashley Gurvitz
Executive Director/COO, United Northeast Community Development Corporation
Matt Nowlin
Information Designer and Analyst, The Polis Center at IUPUI