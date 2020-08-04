Private Service For Joe Kernan At Notre Dame On Tuesday

Joe Kernan's former Chief of Staff has confirmed that Indiana's 48th Governor was laid to rest Aug. 4, 2020, at the cemetery at Notre Dame.

(You can read the release below.)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA (August 4, 2020) –Joseph E. Kernan, 48th Governor of the State of Indiana, was laid to rest at 2 p.m. Eastern today in a small private ceremony at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.

The beloved former Governor and Mayor of the City of South Bend was buried in a place that meant the world to him – here in South Bend, and on the campus of Notre Dame.

The private ceremony was attended by his brother and sisters from the east coast, and his loving wife Maggie, who lives here in South Bend.

The family would like to thank the thousands of people nationwide who have shared their love, their memories of Joe and their kindness during this heartbreaking time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Fund at the University of Notre Dame. Please direct your gift to support scholarships and fellowships for military-connected students to giving.nd.edu, by phone (574) 631-5150, or by mail: University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, Indiana 46556.