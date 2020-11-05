Record 5.5M Voted In Michigan; Highest Turnout Percentage In 60 Years

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press Nov 5, 2020

People yell as they look through the windows of the central counting board as police were helping to keep others from entering due to overcrowding, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Detroit.
Credit (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than 5.5 million people voted in Michigan's presidential election — the most ever and the highest percentage of voting-age residents to cast a ballot in 60 years. The number of voters — in a pandemic — smashed the record of 5 million in 2008. About 71% of those age 18 and older voted. The only general election in the past 72 years with a larger portion was 1960. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday it was "particularly inspiring and encouraging" that more than 28,000 people took advantage of a new option and registered and voted on Election Day.

 

Tags: 
Voter Turnout
Michigan
Local
2020 election

Related Content

Trump Campaign Filing Lawsuits In 3 States, Michigan Judge Rules Against Trump Challenge

By Diane Daniels & MARK SHERMAN Associated Press & Rick Pluta Nov 4, 2020
(AP PHOTO/DAVID GOLDMAN)

NEW: A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ruled against a challenge filed by President Donald Trump's campaign as to how absentee ballot counting was handled following Tuesday's election. Judge Cynthia Stephens said the Trump campaign failed to make its case, and that it's too late to grant the remedy requested. 

 Democratic nominee Joe Biden has unofficially been declared the winner of Michigan's 16 electoral votes. The GOP claimed state election officials had prevented a sufficient number of Republican observers to watch the process. But Judge Cynthia Stephens says the counting is over.  Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson denies that Republicans were shut out of the vote counting process. The lawsuit was filed while pro-Trump protesters were at TCF Center in Detroit where absentee ballots were being counted. There were Republican observers inside. 

Activist Groups Hold Post-Election Demonstration In South Bend

By Nov 5, 2020
Justin Hicks / IPBS

Several groups gathered for a post-election demonstration in South Bend Wednesday night. Local chapters of the Sunrise Movement, the American Indian Movement and the Northern Indiana Democratic Socialists of America demonstrated for what they called “the people’s agenda.”

NEW: Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters Says James' Refusal To Concede Election 'Pathetic'

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press Nov 4, 2020
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

NEW:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Celebrating his reelection, Sen. Gary Peters is pledging to fight for Democratic values and be bipartisan in his second term while saying it is “sad” and “pathetic” that Republican challenger John James refuses to concede defeat. James, without citing evidence, issued a written statement Thursday saying he had “deep concerns that millions of Michiganders may have been disenfranchised by a dishonest few who cheat.” Peters, who won, was up by about 87,000 votes, or 1.6%, with almost all precincts reporting. Peters laughed off James, calling his allegations “sad” and “pathetic.”

Berrien County's 5th District Commission Race Ends In A Tie

By Nov 4, 2020

Berrien County has released unofficial election results with about 98 percent of precincts reporting. One of those races is a dead tie. 

Republican Bruce Gorenflo and Democrat Rayonte Bell are vying for the 5th District County Commission seat, and they both have 3,934 votes.

Bell said neither he nor Gorenflo were expecting that outcome.

“We communicated earlier; we were both shocked at the results," he said. "I didn’t know what to expect going into this, but this was surely not one of those things.”