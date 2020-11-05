Record 5.5M Voted In Michigan; Highest Turnout Percentage In 60 Years

NEW: A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ruled against a challenge filed by President Donald Trump's campaign as to how absentee ballot counting was handled following Tuesday's election. Judge Cynthia Stephens said the Trump campaign failed to make its case, and that it's too late to grant the remedy requested.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has unofficially been declared the winner of Michigan's 16 electoral votes. The GOP claimed state election officials had prevented a sufficient number of Republican observers to watch the process. But Judge Cynthia Stephens says the counting is over. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson denies that Republicans were shut out of the vote counting process. The lawsuit was filed while pro-Trump protesters were at TCF Center in Detroit where absentee ballots were being counted. There were Republican observers inside.