South Bend And St. Joseph County Officials Ask Voters To Respect The Electoral Process

South Bend Mayor James Mueller and St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners President Andy Kostielney ask voters to remain civil and respect the electoral process at a press conference on Monday, November 2.
As election season comes to a head, South Bend Mayor James Mueller and St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners President Andy Kostielney are asking voters to respect the electoral process as winners are announced throughout the week.

Mueller asked voters to remember their sense of community, even though tensions are running high. 

“There’s a reason why there’s historic turnout this year, because people feel a lot is at stake," he said. "But we’ve got to remember that no matter who wins, we’ve got to come together.”

Kostielney used Mueller and himself as an example of those working together despite political differences. 

“We’re from different parties, but I think we’ve shown also through this entire pandemic the importance of putting politics and party aside to do what’s right for our community,” Kostielney said.

The two also asked voters to have patience with election workers as they count absentee votes. Due to the volume of mail-in absentee ballots, election results are not expected to be available on Election Night. 

