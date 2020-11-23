South Bend Community School Corp. To Provide Meals, WiFi During E-Learning

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Middle and high school students in the South Bend Community School Corporation will return to full-time eLearning on Monday, Nov. 30, but they will still have access to free meals and WiFi.

Meal kits with five breakfasts and lunches will be available for curbside pickup beginning the week of Nov. 30. Pickup will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the following locations:

Lincoln Elementary School

LaSalle Academy

Washington High School

Harrison Elementary School

Coquillard Elementary School

And from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at:

Muessel Elementary School

Marquette Montessori Academy

Monroe Elementary School

The school corporation’s thirty-plus WiFi-equipped school buses will also resume their locations that Monday. They will be operational Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Beacon Heights, 3790 Curtiss Dr. N, South Bend, IN 46628

Belleville Park Apartments, 4940 Belleville Cir., South Bend, IN 46619 ● Boehm Park, 1600-1698 Edison Rd. South Bend, Indiana 46617

Boys and Girls Club, 502 E Sample St., South Bend, IN 46601

Castle Point Apartments,18011 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46637

Charles Black Center, 3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 46619

Charles Martin Youth Center, 802 Lincoln Way W., South Bend, IN 46616

Coquillard Park 1235 Chalfant St., South Bend, IN 46617

Corby Homes, 1022 Patty Ln., South Bend, IN 46615

CountrySide Mobile Home Park 1001 S Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619

Edison Middle School, 2701 Eisenhower Ave., South Bend, IN 46615 (on Victory Avenue near track)

Fremont Park, 1800 Fremont St., South Bend, IN 46628

Grace Chapel, 59888 Crums St., North Liberty, IN 46554

Harbor Homes, 300 Boston Dr., South Bend, IN 46619

Indian Springs Apartments, 2609 Bow Ct., South Bend, IN 46628 ● Lakeshore Mobile Home Estates, 801 Douglas Rd., Mishawaka

Laurel Woods Apartments 5110 Lindenwood Dr. W., South Bend, IN 46637

Miami Hills Apartments, 3534 High St., South Bend, IN 46614

Monroe Circle, 526 W Western Ave., South Bend, IN 46601

Monroe Park Apartments, 526 Fellows St., South Bend, IN 46601

Navarre Middle School, 4702 Ford St., South Bend, IN 46619, (Scenic Drive near track)

O'Brien Recreation Center, 321 E. Walter St., South Bend, IN 46614

Park Jefferson, Prosper South Bend, 3001 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615

Prairie Apartments, 2630 Prairie Ave., South Bend, IN 46614

Riley High School 1902 Fellows St., South Bend, IN 46613 (parking lot near tennis courts)

Riverside North Apartments, 1643 Riverside Dr., South Bend, IN 46616

South Bend Avenue Apartments, Woodsworth St., South Bend, IN 46617

Southeast Neighborhood Park, Fellows St. at Wenger, South Bend, IN 46601

Southmore Mutual Housing Corporation, 500 Southmore Dr., South Bend, IN 46614 ● St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 2505 W. Grace St., South Bend, IN 46619

St. Paul Bethel Baptist Church, 621 Lindsey St., South Bend, 46616

Studebaker School, 724 E Dubail Ave., South Bend, IN 46613 (parking on E. Dubail Ave.)

Walker Field Park, 2198 S. Walnut St., South Bend

Washington Apartments (King Center), 118 N. Walnut St., South Bend, IN 46616 ● Western Manor, 421 S. Eastview Ln., South Bend, IN 46619

Students can access the internet within 300 feet of the buses in any direction.

Elementary students continue to have a hybrid learning option, so they will keep their regular meal and class schedules.

