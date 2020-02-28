Special Prosecutor In Eric Logan Shooting Case To Make Announcement March 6

Today the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council announced the the special prosecutor looking into the shooting of Eric Logan in South Bend in June of 2019 will release his findings March 6.

Logan, who was African American, was shot by a white South Bend officer. That officer has since quit the force.

Special prosecutor, Ric Hertel, has relied on detectives from the Indiana State Police force to aid in the task.

Hertel, who is out of Ripley County, Indiana, told the media back in July that he had spoken to Logan’s family members and homicide detectives and urged anyone with information about the June 16 shooting to come forward.

Hertel stressed the investigation would focus on the case and not the conduct of the South Bend Police Department.

The shooting put former South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in the spotlight on the issues of race and policing. The announcement by Hertel will come just 3 days after Super Tuesday.

You can read the release that was issued today below.

Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel will hold a press conference next Friday, March 6, where he will make public his findings regarding the officer involved shooting that took place in South Bend on June 16, 2019. The press conference will be held at the County-City Building in South Bend at 11 a.m.

Hertel will be joined by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter.

Following his announcement on the findings, Hertel will take questions from the media.

Details:

What - Press conference with Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel and ISP Superintendent Doug Carter regarding findings on the officer involved shooting on June 16, 2019.

Where - South Bend County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd. South Bend, IN 46601

When - Friday, March 6, 2020 / 11 a.m. Eastern Time