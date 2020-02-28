Special Prosecutor In Eric Logan Shooting Case To Make Announcement March 6

By Diane Daniels 1 minute ago

Special Prosecutor Richard Hertel
Credit Justin Hicks/WVPE

Today the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council announced the the special prosecutor looking into the shooting of Eric Logan in South Bend in June of 2019 will release his findings March 6. 

Logan, who was African American, was shot by a white South Bend officer. That officer has since quit the force.

Special prosecutor, Ric Hertel, has relied on detectives from the Indiana State Police force to aid in the task.

Hertel, who is out of Ripley County, Indiana, told the media back in July that he had spoken to Logan’s family members and homicide detectives and urged anyone with information about the June 16 shooting to come forward.

Hertel stressed the investigation would focus on the case and not the conduct of the South Bend Police Department. 

The shooting put former South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in the spotlight on the issues of race and policing. The announcement by Hertel will come just 3 days after Super Tuesday.

You can read the release that was issued today below. 

Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel will hold a press conference next Friday, March 6, where he will make public his findings regarding the officer involved shooting that took place in South Bend on June 16, 2019. The press conference will be held at the County-City Building in South Bend at 11 a.m.

Hertel will be joined by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter.

Following his announcement on the findings, Hertel will take questions from the media. 

Details:

What - Press conference with Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel and ISP Superintendent Doug Carter regarding findings on the officer involved shooting on June 16, 2019.

Where - South Bend County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd. South Bend, IN 46601

When - Friday, March 6, 2020 / 11 a.m. Eastern Time

Probe Of Police Shooting Could Revive Scrutiny Of Buttigieg

By Associated Press Nov 26, 2019
Justin Hicks/WVPE

The investigation into the shooting of a black man killed by a white police officer in South Bend is not expected to be complete before February.

The police shooting in June gained national attention because the city’s mayor, Pete Buttigieg, is running for president.

The special prosecutor leading the investigation, Richard Hertel, told The Associated Press that his hope is to finish by February, although there’s a remote possibility it could happen before then.

Iowa's first in the nation caucuses are Feb. 3, 2020. 

How Two Gunshots Sparked Outrage in South Bend

By Justin Hicks Jul 3, 2019
Justin Hicks/IPB News

It’s been over two weeks since a black South Bend resident was fatally shot by a white police officer, but the pain and outrage ignited in the community have not gone away. Here's a timeline with some context to give insight into how this incident sparked an outcry.

It was just before 3:30 a.m. on Father’s Day when South Bend police officer Ryan O’Neill responded to a call about a suspicious person at an apartment building.

South Bend Police Department Changes Body Camera Policy

By Dec 20, 2019
https://twitter.com/southbendpolice

The South Bend Board of Public Safety approved changes to the Police Department’s body camera policy that would require random reviews of officer’s body camera footage.

These changes are a result of a series of community meetings where residents gave their input on police practices.

City Of South Bend Seeks Input On Law Enforcement Issues

By Diane Daniels Jul 29, 2019
Justin Hicks/WVPE

A spokesman for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg released the following information about efforts to gain more public input on policing: