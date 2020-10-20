Suspect Sought In Connection With The Death Of A South Bend 1-Year-Old

Today the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced grand jury indictments against two individuals in connection with the death of a 1-year-old in June of 2020 in South Bend.

The child who was killed in a shooting was Javion Sexton. It happened on June 18th on Leland Avenue in South Bend. On October 2, 2020, a grand jury issued indictments against 23-year-old Avion Sexton, Sr. and Eboni Hosea, also age 23. Sexton has not been arrested.



Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

He faces 13 charges including a charge of 'Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death' and narcotics charges.

Hosea turned herself in at the St. Joseph County Jail on October 15, 2020, and was booked into the Jail on this warrant. She faces nine charges including "Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death' and narcotics charges.



She appeared before a St. Joseph County Magistrate on October 15th for her initial bail hearing and arraignment. At that hearing, bond was set at $10,000 cash or $100,000 Corporate surety. She posted bond yesterday, October 19, and was released.

Her initial hearing is scheduled for November 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Hurley.