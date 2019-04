A community forum on the opioid epidemic in Michiana  is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10 from 6:00 P.M.- 8:30 P.M. at DW 1001 Wiekamp Hall, 1800 Mishawaka Avenue, on the campus of IU South Bend.

The forum will begin with a panel discussion that includes a diverse range of expert panelists from the fields of medicine, counseling, legal services, social work, patient advocacy, and law enforcement.

This event is free and open to the public.