Today Is The Deadline In Indiana To Request A Mail-In Ballot For November Election

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Today is the last day for Hoosiers to request a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

Despite Republicans’ refusal to expand the state’s vote-by-mail system during the pandemic, many voters can still cast their vote by mail.

If you’re going to be absent from your county – or at work the entire time polls are open on Election Day – you can vote by mail. If you’re at least 65 years old – or have a disability – you qualify to vote by mail. And if you’re confined to your home with an injury or an illness – or are caring for someone who is – you can cast a mail-in ballot.

It's not entirely clear if fears about COVID-19 would qualify someone to vote by mail under that last provision. Secretary of State Connie Lawson said if you're still going out to the grocery store, for instance, you would not be allowed to cast a mail-in ballot.

If you're eligible, you have to request that ballot by the end of today. You can do so at IndianaVoters.com

Once you receive your ballot, you have to return it as soon as possible. Mail-in ballots are only counted if they physically arrive at your county election administrator’s office by noon on Election Day.

READ MORE: Can I Vote By Mail? Here's What You Need To Know For Indiana's Elections

You can bring a vote-by-mail ballot to the election administrator’s office in-person, rather than posting it by mail.

With a week-and-a-half still to go before Election Day, more than 388,000 Hoosiers have already sent in their mail-in ballots. That's more than double the number of Indiana voters who voted by mail in 2016.

