Two Dead Following Crash Between Jeep And Motorcycle In Elkhart

Elkhart Police have released information that two people have died following a crash Thursday morning on Cassopolis St. between a Jeep and a motorcycle.

The two people who died were both on the motorcycle. The motorcycle driver who died was Justin Walker, 22, South Bend. Walker's passenger also died. She is identified as Courtney Short, 30, Elkhart.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

Police say the crash happened Thursday around 8am near the intersection of Cassopolis and Sunset Ave. as the Jeep pulled out of a parking lot colliding with the motorcycle.