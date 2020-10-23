Vice President Pence Casts Absentee Ballot In Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has voted in the general election in Indianapolis. Pence and his wife, Karen, cast absentee ballots about 8:15 a.m. Friday in the Indianapolis City-County Building. Pence said, "It's a great honor and great to be back home again" as he gave a thumbs-up sign toward cameras.

Indianapolis City-County Councilman Zach Adamson, a Democrat, was outside the building on behalf of Joe Biden's campaign. He said many people were there to vote "because they are dissatisfied with what they are seeing, especially with the national response on COVID."