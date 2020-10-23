Vice President Pence Casts Absentee Ballot In Indianapolis

By Associated Press 42 minutes ago

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, wave after casting their ballots during early voting in Indianapolis, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Credit (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has voted in the general election in Indianapolis. Pence and his wife, Karen, cast absentee ballots about 8:15 a.m. Friday in the Indianapolis City-County Building. Pence said, "It's a great honor and great to be back home again" as he gave a thumbs-up sign toward cameras. 

Protesters march around the City-County Building after Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen cast their ballots during early voting in Indianapolis, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Credit (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indianapolis City-County Councilman Zach Adamson, a Democrat, was outside the building on behalf of Joe Biden's campaign.  He said many people were there to vote "because they are dissatisfied with what they are seeing, especially with the national response on COVID."

 

