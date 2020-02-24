Virtual Charter School Scandal

A new state report shows that two virtual charter schools in Indiana spent years exaggerating enrollment numbers to inappropriately collect over $68 million in tax dollars. The report also says more than $85 million was funneled to private companies affiliated with the schools.

A number of state lawmakers called the actions "criminal," but disagree on whether new policies could have prevented it. Do the rules around charter school oversight need to change?

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Eric Weddle

Education Reporter, WFYI

Betsy Whiley

CEO, The Local Institute for Quality Education

Mark Stoops

Indiana State Senator, District 40