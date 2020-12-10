WATCH LIVE: FDA Hearing On Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

By NPR Staff 32 seconds ago

Pfizer said a clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine found it to be more than 90% effective.
Credit MARK LENNIHAN / AP

A panel of experts advising the Food and Drug Administration will weigh the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech in a daylong public meeting. The committee will vote on whether the FDA should authorize the vaccine for emergency use during the pandemic.

Tags: 
Pfizer
hearing
Covid-19
Local

Related Content

Holcomb Orders Non-Emergency Surgeries Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge

By Brandon Smith 16 hours ago
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

Gov. Eric Holcomb says Indiana hospitals must postpone or reschedule non-emergency surgeries for the next few weeks as COVID-19’s surge worsens statewide.

Indiana Expects To Get 55,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week

By Brandon Smith 16 hours ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Indiana officials say the state expects to get about 55,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine next week, with further amounts still unknown.

Whitmer Orders Flags Lowered In Michigan To Remember 10,000 Lives Lost In The State To COVID-19

By Diane Daniels Dec 8, 2020
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

At the time of the flag lowering order by Gov. Whitmer, the coronavirus has killed 10,138 people in Michigan.   


Indiana Surpasses 6,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths, Reports 1,000 In 16 Days

By Lauren Chapman Dec 8, 2020
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

Just more than two weeks after reaching 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, Indiana reported its 6,000th on Tuesday. The Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,109 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19.