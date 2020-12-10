WATCH LIVE: FDA Hearing On Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer said a clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine found it to be more than 90% effective.
Credit MARK LENNIHAN / AP
A panel of experts advising the Food and Drug Administration will weigh the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech in a daylong public meeting. The committee will vote on whether the FDA should authorize the vaccine for emergency use during the pandemic.
Just more than two weeks after reaching 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, Indiana reported its 6,000th on Tuesday. The Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,109 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19.