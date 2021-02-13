Whitmer Proposes Funds To Ban Guns From The Michigan Capitol

By Associated Press 2 hours ago

A protester carries his rifle at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit (AP PHOTO/PAUL SANCYA)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included funds to implement a complete firearms ban in the state Capitol in her state budget proposal, one month after open carry was banned. The budget proposal and a concealed carry ban would have to be passed by the Republican-led Legislature whose leaders have expressed opposition to such a ban. Whitmer’s proposed $67 billion state budget proposes a $5 million allocation for improving Capitol security. The plan would finance security staffing and equipment like metal detectors needed to implement a weapons ban, including a ban on concealed pistols.

Tags: 
Guns
Michigan capitol
Lansing
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Local