Stay at home orders and bans for non-essential travel have kept people in their homes and grounded business travel. While experts say there is little…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis International Airport’s top official says it could take up to three years for the airport’s flights to bounce back to the…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has announced nine Indiana airports will share more than $3 million in infrastructure grants.The…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials are warning about possible exposure to measles in Indianapolis following a visit by a person from out of state who…
(SOUTH BEND) - The city's International Airport saw a more than 20-percent jump in usage during the first three quarters of 2018. Average growth for…
American Airlines is returning to South Bend International Airport with non-stop flights to Dallas and Charlotte.American Airlines left South Bend in…
John Schalliol was executive director of the South Bend Airport for more than 30 years. He talks with life-long friend Ron Wiggins about how the airport…