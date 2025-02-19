100 Women Who Care Elkhart County awards $10,000 to Friendship Flights

Friendship Flights, a local volunteer-run organization, has received a $10,000 grant from 100 Women Who Care Elkhart County. The funds will support the nonprofit’s mission to provide free air travel for individuals in need.

Founded in 1997 by Randy Sharkey, the organization connects volunteer pilots to people needing flights for medical, educational, and emergency purposes. Friendship Flights has grown into a network of pilots offering flights across the country, helping those in urgent need of assistance.

“Education is one need we help with, but the majority of our flights—about 80 to 90 percent—are for medical purposes,” Sharkey said. “We also provide flights for special needs, like Make-A-Wish trips, and we help in emergency situations such as organ transplants.”

One example of the organization’s impact is a flight the group provided to a young child in need of life-saving medical care. Another flight recently took a local woman to a cancer treatment center, where she was able to access specialized treatment unavailable locally.

Sharkey said the $10,000 grant will allow the organization to fund between 15 and 20 small, single-engine flights within a 100-mile radius, helping even more people across the region.

“We have 12 pilots we trust to represent us,” Sharkey added. “With this grant, we’ll be able to continue meeting the needs of those who rely on our services.”

People can find out more about the Friendship Flights program, and make requests for flights at their website.