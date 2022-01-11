-
A new organization of business leaders has formed to advocate for the legalization of adult use of cannabis in Indiana. Indiana Cann argues that the…
'Legal' Weed? In Indiana? Delta 8 THC Is Everywhere, And Officials Would Prefer To Not Talk About ItIndiana has been famously anti-pot for a while now. The state was one of the first to ban cannabis without a prescription back in 1913, as Eli Lilly…
“It Feels Surreal:” Attendees And Dispensaries Fill Riverfront Park In First Niles Cannabis FestivalOn July 31, Niles hosted its first ever recreational cannabis festival. And from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. the city’s riverfront park was filled with…
Michigan’s budding marijuana market is off to a slow start. As part of the weekly series MichMash, Jake Neher and Cheyna Roth talk about why that is and…
Several Michigan communities just said no to recreational pot shops.As part of the weekly series MichMash, Jake Neher and Cheyna Roth say it’s probably…
Michigan Lawmakers still aren’t in session – but that doesn’t mean they aren’t introducing legislation. A new bill would expunge some misdemeanor…
Lake Superior State University in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is rolling out a new cannabis business degree this fall.University President, Rod Hanley,…