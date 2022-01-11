-
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana City Council member and police officer has apologized after photos of him in blackface at a past Halloween…
The Elkhart City Council voted Monday not to continue funding the Tolson Community and Youth Center, after nearly a year of discussing the topic with…
Residents met at Prairie Street Mennonite Church in Elkhart over the weekend to voice concerns regarding the Tolson Youth and Community Center ahead of…
As students leave for holiday break, the fate of Elkhart crossing guards is still unknown. The city of Elkhart cut funding for school crossing guards when…
Mayor Tim Neese said he expected questions about the Tolson Center at the Town Hall held on Monday at City Hall. The City Council has been under scrutiny…