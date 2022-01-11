-
Today we talk about how different religious traditions have worked for or against the care of the environment, and what role religion plays in efforts…
Indiana legislators created more than 200 new laws this year. And most of them take effect July 1. That includes controversial measures governing…
Environmental groups and some lawmakers worry a bill, HB 1436, could pressure regulators to approve pollution permits they would otherwise deny. The…
Thirteen bills addressing state environmental issues will likely never see the light of day. House Environmental Affairs Committee chair, Rep. Doug…
A controversial bill that would dissolve protections for the state’s wetlands passed in the Senate on Monday.The author of the bill, Sen. Chris Garten…
Nine cities in Indiana will work on projects to reduce their impact on the planet: Bloomington, Carmel, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Gary, Goshen, Richmond, West…
A state Senate bill that would remove protections for Indiana’s wetlands passed out of committee on Monday by a vote of 8-3. Supporters of the bill say…
Indiana got a “D” for how it educates kids about climate change. That’s according to a report released by the National Center for Science Education and…
A union representing employees at the Environmental Protection Agency in the Midwest is celebrating the end of the Trump administration. Members of the…
Is my drinking water safe? How can I find out what polluted sites are in my neighborhood? Several of our audience members wanted to know the answer to…