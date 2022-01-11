-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan's board has censured a Republican regent who called Michigan's female Democratic leaders "witches" whom…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s chief elections officer has announced a legislative agenda she says will ensure fair and secure elections following a…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than 2.6 million Michigan voters have turned in their absentee ballots and the state is still waiting on almost 700,000…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's top election official says 1.5 million people with absentee ballots still in hand should put them in a drop box or take…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling Michigan’s top election official a “Democrat Trump Hater” after the state mistakenly created…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s mass mailing of unsolicited absentee ballot applications to millions of 2020 voters was deemed…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the secretary of state’s mailing of absentee ballot applications to millions of…
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says based on how the August primary went this week, changes are needed before the November general…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s top election official is urging people with an absentee ballot to return it to their local clerk’s office or drop box…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's top election official says to expect later-than-typical results from next week's presidential primary because of a surge…