DOJ issues subpoena to MI Secretary of State's office in Trump investigation

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published December 9, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST
Michigan Radio

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office has been issued a subpoena in connection with Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of former President Donald Trump.

Wayne County and counties in other battleground states also were issued subpoenas by Smith on Wednesday.

Smith was named special counsel last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Michigan was one of the states Trump and his allies targeted as they tried to overturn the results of the presidential election.

In a statement, Benson says she will honor a request from the Department of Justice not to reveal the contents of the subpoena.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio.

The Associated Press
Rick Pluta | MPRN