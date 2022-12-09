DOJ issues subpoena to MI Secretary of State's office in Trump investigation

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office has been issued a subpoena in connection with Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of former President Donald Trump.

Wayne County and counties in other battleground states also were issued subpoenas by Smith on Wednesday.

Smith was named special counsel last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Michigan was one of the states Trump and his allies targeted as they tried to overturn the results of the presidential election.

In a statement, Benson says she will honor a request from the Department of Justice not to reveal the contents of the subpoena.

