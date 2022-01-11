-
New numbers from the Indiana State Supreme Court show low participation in the eviction diversion program launched in November.Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 10,…
The Indiana House voted Wednesday to overturn a 2020 veto made by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The measure that hampers local efforts to increase tenant rights and…
The Indiana Senate voted Monday to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of a tenant-landlord bill passed last year. The move would restrict local governments…
Indiana will launch a settlement arbitration tool for Hoosier landlords and renters as it braces for a flood of evictions when the state’s eviction…