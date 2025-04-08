New bill mandates inspections for Elkhart rental properties

Elkhart took a step closer to improving rental property safety at Monday night’s city council meeting. The council discussed a new bill that would require landlords to register their properties and pass inspections to ensure they meet minimum health and safety standards.

Alex Otto, Elkhart’s Director of Communications, said the bill would help protect renters and encourage responsible property management.

“The rental registry requires that those rentals are meeting minimum health and safety standards,” Otto explained. “This validates those who are doing it right and puts pressure on those who are not.”

The bill is currently in committee for further discussion and is expected to return to the city council for a vote soon. This follows a failed attempt in 2017 to pass similar legislation. However, the city hopes that feedback from landlords through focus groups will garner more support this time around.

If passed, the bill will help ensure that all rental properties meet basic safety standards, improving housing conditions for Elkhart residents.