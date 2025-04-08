© 2025 WVPE
New bill mandates inspections for Elkhart rental properties

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published April 8, 2025 at 5:10 PM EDT
Downtown Elkhart's revitalization spurred Mayor Rod Roberson's award.
Facebook
Downtown Elkhart. Elkhart renters could see safer conditions as a new bill requires landlords to pass safety and health inspections.

Elkhart took a step closer to improving rental property safety at Monday night’s city council meeting. The council discussed a new bill that would require landlords to register their properties and pass inspections to ensure they meet minimum health and safety standards.

Alex Otto, Elkhart’s Director of Communications, said the bill would help protect renters and encourage responsible property management.

“The rental registry requires that those rentals are meeting minimum health and safety standards,” Otto explained. “This validates those who are doing it right and puts pressure on those who are not.”

The bill is currently in committee for further discussion and is expected to return to the city council for a vote soon. This follows a failed attempt in 2017 to pass similar legislation. However, the city hopes that feedback from landlords through focus groups will garner more support this time around.

If passed, the bill will help ensure that all rental properties meet basic safety standards, improving housing conditions for Elkhart residents.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
