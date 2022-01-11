-
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office has released information on a case that started in Goshen where a person fled from police. After a car chase…
The Metro Homicide Unit in St. Joseph County is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night. It happened at Jefferson and Eddy and the…
NEW: The St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's Office has released new information indicating that 6-year-old Grace Ross died by asphyxiation. The 14-year-old…
Metro Homicide is investigating after a Monday morning shooting left an 18-year-old dead. Investigators are seeking help from the public to locate two…
Metro Homicide is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in South Bend this weekend. (You can read the press release below.) On February 6, 2021 at…
The Metro Homicide Unit in St. Joseph County is investigating the death of an infant. (You can read more in the release below.) St. Joseph County –On…
The St. Joseph Co. Metro Homicide Unit reports that a charge has been filed against a woman who shot at a man who she believed was stealing a car she had…
St. Joseph County has reported 40 homicides this year, more than any other year since the County Metro Homicide Unit began keeping track in 1993. St.…
Metro Homicide in St. Joseph County is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in an apartment on Hickory Road in Mishawaka.(You can read the…
David Wells, the Asst. Cmdr. of the St. Joseph Co. Metro Homicide Unit, released information early Saturday morning regarding a gunshot victim driving…