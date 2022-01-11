-
South Bend utility rates will rise over the next five years following a common council decision Monday night. However, not all rates will rise…
In his July 29 annual state of the city address, South Bend Mayor James Mueller made infrastructure investments a priority and announced plans for a…
South Bend wants to raise water, sewer, stormwater and trash rates 3.5 percent per year over the next five years. The typical resident would see their…
A consumer advocate group says Indiana Michigan Power doesn’t need most of its proposed $172 million rate increase. Under I&M’s proposal, customers’…
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will hold three public hearings this month - Thursday, July 11th at the South Bend Century Center, Monday, July…