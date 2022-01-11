-
Elkhart officials re-opened East Jackson Boulevard this morning.The area between Waterfall Drive and Johnson street had been closed for redevelopment…
The Elkhart Municipal Airport received more than $1 million from the Federal Aviation Administration.The money will go towards the second phase of…
Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese will not continue his ‘Kick-A Can’ paint program after he leaves office at the end of the year. The ‘Kick-a-Can’ program donates…
At his State of the City address Tuesday night, Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese briefly addressed the issue that has become a defining part of his last year in…
Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese focused on economic development and infrastructure in his final state of the city Tuesday night. Neese opened with a…
Elkhart’s new police chief says he will focus on accountability and transparency. Chris Snyder was selected out of 16 applicants. He is a 21 year veteran…
Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese Announced last week he would not be seeking re-election. WVPE’s Jennifer Weingart spoke with Neese about the decision, his…
Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese says he will not run for a second term. Neese was first elected in 2015. He had previously served as an Indiana State…
Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese has announced the resignation of Police Chief Ed Windbigler. Neese's office says Windbigler announced his immediate resignation…
Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese delivered his State of the City address yesterday at the Lerner Theater. Among the topics covered in the address, Mayor Neese gave…