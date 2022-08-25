Search Query
Indiana News
Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring
Elizabeth Gabriel
Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring.