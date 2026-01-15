Indiana awarded $10 million to expand Notre Dame tutoring model

A Notre Dame tutoring model will expand statewide, thanks to $10 million in federal funding.

The Indiana Department of Education announced Wednesday that the state was awarded an Education Innovation and Research grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The funding will help build off of the Tutor-ND program and expand the model to underserved parts of the state.

Indiana Department of Education Chief Strategy Officer Jacqueline Kronk said that the funding will add capacity. “Tutor-ND and Notre Dame will serve as the primary coordination hub, but from there, Notre Dame will recruit and support additional universities across the state to implement similar models in their own regions,” Kronk told the State Board of Education on Wednesday.

Tutor-ND began in the South Bend Community School Corporation in the 2021-2022 school year. It’s designed to connect tutors to high-quality training based in cognitive science. Since then, the district has seen a significant increase in its IREAD pass rate. Kronk believes that improvement is what led to Indiana’s selection for the federal funding.

"Helping children learn how to read is a universal good," Kronk added. "Again, it is the foundational piece that matters for our families, for our communities, to allow them to thrive."

Notre Dame and the Indiana Department of Education are also partnering with WestEd, which will measure the program’s impact and guide potential adjustments.

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner believes the partnership will help engage community partners. “Notre Dame, in partnership with other higher ed institutions across Indiana, can help us train an army of people to help tutor and support our students,” Jenner said.

