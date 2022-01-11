-
According to officials with the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's Office, Sunday evening Dazhon A. Howard, 21, of South Bend, turned himself in. He was booked…
-
NEW:Sunday the University Park Mall in Mishawaka was back open to the public, following a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man on…
-
Hundreds of cars snaked around the University Park Mall in Mishawaka Monday morning to receive free face masks. The line of cars stretched out into the…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simon Property Group Inc., an Indianapolis-based shopping mall company, is testing an online shopping platform aiming to drive…