WVPE News

Man sentenced to 10 years for University Park Mall shooting

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By The Associated Press
Published June 8, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT
IPB News

Twenty-three-year-old Dazhon Howard was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for a deadly shooting that sent shoppers fleeing for safety inside the University Park Mall.

Howard was also given a suspended 7.5-year sentence after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter plea for killing 23-year-old Delaney Crosby inside the mall in September 2020.

Howard reached a plea agreement with prosecutors after his March trial ended with a judge declaring a mistrial when jurors said they were deadlocked.

Howard had argued that he shot Crosby in self-defense after the two got into an altercation.

The Associated Press
