-
All South Bend Community School Corporation high schools will be hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in October.In a news release, the district said it…
-
Local activists have been pushing for school resource officers to be removed from South Bend Community School Corporation schools. SROs were not on the…
-
South Bend city leaders held a meeting Tuesday night to gather community feedback on the South Bend Community School Corporation’s School Resource Officer…
-
The South Bend Community School Corporation board likely won’t partner with a new charter from Purdue University coming to the city. A recommendation on…
-
The South Bend Community School Corporation is holding two community meetings today to discuss a possible innovation school within Washington High School.…
-
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced that today Rahim Brumfield, 21, appeared before a St. Joseph County Superior Court judge and was…
-
Instead of 17 minutes, students at Washington High School stood outside in 29 degree weather for 20 minutes. Senior Lauraine Davidson, who helped organize…